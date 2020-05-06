LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas housing market is starting to feel the effects of the coronavirus, though home prices are still holding steady, according to a report from Las Vegas Realtors.
In April, the first full month since Nevadans were asked to stay home by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the median price of existing single-family homes in Southern Nevada dropped to $310,000. That was down 2.8% from March, which set an all-time record at $319,000, but still up 3.3% from April 2019.
Southern Nevada single-family homes hit a post-recession bottom of $118,000 in January 2012, LVR said.
“We’re starting to see how this crisis is hitting our housing market,” LVR President Tom Blanchard said in a statement. “We expected sales to decline. But I think many people are surprised to see so little change in April compared to last year at this time in the number of people canceling contracts to buy homes here.
"It’s also a good sign to see home prices holding up relatively well. As we keep telling our members, we will get through this by working together," Blanchard said.
The median price of local condos and townhomes sold in April was $180,250, down 2.8% from March but up 6% from April 2019, LVR said.
The association reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for 1.5% of all existing local property sales in April. That compares to 3.0% of all sales one year ago, 2.5% two years ago, and 8.4% three years ago.
Blanchard said he expects distressed sales to remain low in the coming months due to the 90-day moratorium on evictions and foreclosures ordered by Gov. Sisolak.
