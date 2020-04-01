LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A member of the Southern Nevada Health District tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release Wednesday.
This is the first such case within internal staff at the health district.
"The staff member developed symptoms over the weekend and has not been at work since," the release stated.
The staffer is self-isolating and had limited interaction with patients, according to SNHD. Anyone who may have come in contact with the worker was been notified.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Clark County, with 28 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.