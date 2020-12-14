LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District will give an update on the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine and plans to distribute and administer it.
Acting Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen and other health district officials will provide a virtual update at 1 p.m.
A Twitter post from Clark County said that the health district on Monday received 12,675 doses of the vaccine, for distribution to "Tier 1" recipients, or those identified in Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine playbook as first priority to receive the vaccine.
#COVID19 update: Today, the @SNHDinfo received 12,675 doses of the #Coronavirus vaccine developed by @pfizer. These first shipments are being delivered to hospitals to be administered to health care personnel.Pictures courtesy @GovSisolak and the SNHD.#Vegas #ClarkCounty pic.twitter.com/KoHz1ThaFB— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 14, 2020
The update will be livestreamed on the FOX5 Facebook page.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
