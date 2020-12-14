Southern Nevada Health District

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District will give an update on the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine and plans to distribute and administer it. 

Acting Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen and other health district officials will provide a virtual update at 1 p.m.

A Twitter post from Clark County said that the health district on Monday received 12,675 doses of the vaccine, for distribution to "Tier 1" recipients, or those identified in Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine playbook as first priority to receive the vaccine. 

