LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Halloween quickly approaching, the Southern Nevada Health District has shared tips to help plan for a "safer and healthier holiday season" amid the pandemic.
The Health District notes that celebrations with members of the same household or holding virtual parties pose the lowest risk for spreading viruses.
People who are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, or who live with someone who is at increased risk, should avoid in-person gatherings and consider participating in lower risk events with people who live in the same household, SNHD said in a news release.
The Health District shared the following "safer alternatives to celebrate Halloween":
- Organize drive up trick-or-treating where neighbors set up candy at curbside.
- Plan a neighborhood costume parade with a predetermined route marked to maintain safe distances between participants.
- Trick-or-treat in reverse by having neighbors walk or drive-by and deliver candy to the front yard.
- Throw a Zoom costume party.
- Have a Netflix scary movie party where everyone starts the scary movie at the same time.
- Create a Halloween piñata with just your family in the back yard.
- Have a costume Halloween dinner with your family.
SNHD notes that trick-or-treating can put you at higher risk for spreading viruses. If you do plan to participate in traditional trick-or-treating activities this year, the following guidelines may help to reduce the risk for you, your family, and the community:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Trick-or-treat with people who live in the same house as you do.
- Remain 6 feet apart from people who do not live with you.
- Wear a face mask covering BOTH your nose and mouth. A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth face mask, and a costume mask should not be used over a cloth face mask because it can make it harder to breathe. Consider wearing a Halloween-themed face-covering with your costume.
- Use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol frequently while out, especially during key times like before eating or after coughing or sneezing.
Suggestions for home owners:
- Do not hand out candy if you are sick.
- Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose.
- Use duct tape to mark 6-foot lines in front of your home and leading from your driveway/front door.
- Position a distribution table between yourself and trick or treaters.
- Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact.
- Wash your hands often.
Suggestions for parents:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Talk with your children about safety, social distancing guidelines, and expectations
- Guide children to always stay on the right side of the road to help ensure social distancing is maintained.
- Carry a flashlight at night and ensure your children have reflective clothing.
- Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose.
- Wash your hands as soon as you return home.
- Inspect your child’s candy.
In addition to the Halloween guidelines, the Health District says it continues to recommend testing for everyone, including both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
According to the SNHD, testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms of COVID-19; anyone who has had contact with a confirmed case or possible case of COVID-19; has attended a public or private gathering of more than 10 people who were not wearing face coverings or maintaining social distancing; or anyone planning to visit someone at high risk for COVID-19 illness.
(1) comment
Foolish to send your kids out to do the devils work in the middle of a pandemic. A no brainer! Don't do it!
