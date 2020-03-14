LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District announced nine new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Clark County, bringing the total to 16 so far in the county.
SNHD said all investigations are ongoing. Only one case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control; the 15 other cases are presumptive positive cases.
SNHD said close contacts have been notified and are under self-quarantine.
Here are the new Clark County cases, according to SNHD:
- A male in his 20s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a confirmed case.
- A female in her 40s who is hospitalized in good condition.
- A female in her 50s who is hospitalized in stable condition.
- A male in his 30s who is isolated at home.
- A female in her 30s. No additional details are available at this time.
- A female in her 70s. No additional details are available at this time
- A male in his 50s. No additional details are available at this time.
- A male in his 30s who is isolating at home.
Previously Reported Case Updates:
- A male in his 40s who is isolating at home.
- A male in his 60s who is isolating at home.
- A male in his 60s who is in serious condition.
- A female in her 70s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.
- A male in his 60s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.
- A female in her 40s who was hospitalized on March 8. She is isolated and in stable condition. This individual is a visitor from New York. She arrived in Las Vegas on March 5, and attended the Women of Power Summit at The Mirage.
- A female in her 70s with underlying medical conditions with in-state travel history to Reno, Nev., and no out-of-state or international travel history. The patient was asymptomatic while traveling. The patient remains hospitalized in serious condition.
- A male in his 50s with a travel history to Washington state. The patient remains hospitalized in serious condition.
On Friday, MGM Resorts International sent internal notices to staff saying two employees, one at MGM Grand's Wet Republic and one at Luxor had been identified to the company as patients who tested presumptive positive.
Later in the evening, staff at Cromwell were notified by Caesars Entertainment management that a recent guest to the property had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized.
The letter said the patient was "doing well" and they wished the person a speedy recovery.
Ken Janssen, SVP & General Manger of Caesars Entertainment, told staffers SNHD would be in contact with those who may have had contact and Caesars asked the associates to be quarantined for three weeks, fully paid.
The letter said the room had been deep cleaned and not occupied since the ill guest's stay.
Editor's Note: In a previous version of this story, the SNHD reported nine new cases and 15 total Friday afternoon. These figures have been updated.
(1) comment
Hey, dimwit, there are NOT "9 new cases of Coronavirus". Like you said in the body, only ONE was confirmed, the other eight are "presumed". Why are you trying to make a tense situation even worse ? When they're confirmed, then we'll talk.
