LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a total of 35 cases in Clark County, which includes the first reported death from COVID-19.
The patient who died was a male in his 60s. He suffered from underlying medical conditions, according to a release.
“This loss of life is a tragedy, and we want to express our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. "We must continue to emphasize how important it is to protect those who are most vulnerable to the impacts of the virus and urge our community to support the public health measures and recommendations that are in place."
