LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A third COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Southern Nevada.
The Southern Nevada Health District announced that it received 15,100 doses of the Janssen vaccine Friday, also known as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. SNHD said the vaccine will be distributed to hospitals, community partner clinics and SNHD clinic sites as available.
The Food and Drug Administration previously authorized the Janssen vaccine for people ages 18 and older. It's shown to be highly effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
SNHD emphasized that all three currently available vaccines, which include Pfizer and Moderna, are all highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from the virus that caused COVID-19.
SNHD said same-day first dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are available at the Cashman Center and Las Vegas Convention Center sites. Both sites are open Tuesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.