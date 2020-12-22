LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More help in fighting COVID-19 has arrived in the Las Vegas area.
The Southern Nevada Health District announced that it received its first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The shipment included 15,000 doses of the vaccine.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was approved late last week, shortly after Pfizer's vaccine was being distributed across the state.
“The two vaccines are important tools in our efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic," SNHD acting chief health officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said. "I want to remind everyone that is important to get our community’s health care staff members vaccinated so they can continue to provide the essential services and support we have all relied upon during this pandemic."
SNHD said the bulk of the shipment will be used for vaccinations of Tier 1 health care personnel, mirroring the state's distribution plan. Health care personnel and additional groups most at risk for direct exposure to the virus are included in Tier 1, including long-term care facilities.
To date, SNHD has received 27,675 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to 16,478 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Clark County area hospitals.
“We will continue to receive COVID-19 vaccine supplies and as we do, we will let each of the identified groups know when they are able to get vaccinated," Leguen said.
SNHD continues to emphasize mitigation measures as the vaccine is distributed:
- Universal mask wearing
- Social distancing
- COVID-19 testing when possibly exposed or exhibiting symptoms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.