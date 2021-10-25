LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is preparing to roll out booster shots to recommended populations this week and preparing to answer a common question under new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines: Which booster shot should I get?
The CDC now allows for a mix and match approach to boosters, determining it is safe to get a different vaccine brand after research proved it is safe and effective to do so.
Anyone who is fully vaccinated for Pfizer or Moderna should consider seeking a booster if they are:
- 65 and older
- 18 and older with underlying health conditions
- 18 and older in long-term care facilities
- work in or have exposure to high-risk settings
Anyone who is fully vaccinated for Johnson & Johnson and is 18 and older should consider seeking a booster two months or more from the first dose. Federal health officials encourage any booster, but note that a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine produces a strong immune response.
"All the vaccines are effective. Typically we have had guidance to give the same vaccine as the one before. We will probably offer that option first, and if people prefer to have another vaccine, we will go ahead and give them that option," said Joann Rupiper with SNHD, who also encourages people to speak to their doctor with any questions.
Dr. Christina Madison of The Public Health Pharmacist notes that if you had no severe reactions to any of the previous vaccine series, it is just fine for you to stick to the brand you had before.
"It comes to convenience, what you should get. It's based on your own personal medical picture," she said.
Dr. Madison notes that doctors will recommend a Johnson & Johnson booster if:
- you are allergic to polyethelyne glycol
- you had a severe allergic reaction to Pfizer or Moderna
- you experienced myocarditis, the rare heart inflammation seen in some adolescent males
Dr. Madison also said that doctors may also recommend a Moderna or Pfizer mRNA booster shot for pregnant women, to reduce the risk of blood clots.
SNHD said there are plenty of appointments available and vaccines available at their clinics. Click here for availability.
