LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As part of ongoing efforts to provide access to public health services, the Southern Nevada Health district offers COVID-19 testing to groups.
The health district already does this for COVID-19 vaccinations and many other services, including breast cancer and blood pressure screenings.
Organizations can fill out a form on the SNHD website that asks for the name of the group, event date and location and how many people will attend.
The health district asks for the request two weeks in advance of the event so it has time to plan and identify resources and staff.
The SNHD says one or more members of its team will respond within three business days to coordinate. While the health district says it strives to fulfill all requests based on community needs, completion of the form does not guarantee its participation.
Groups can find the form by clicking here.
