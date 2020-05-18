LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District launched an automatic notification system Monday for COVID-19 testing results.
"This new system will ensure the Health District can more quickly and efficiently provide people diagnosed with COVID-19 information on isolation as well as identify potential close contacts," SNHD said in a release.
SNHD said when someone completes a COVID-19 test, they will be notified by SNHD when their test results are available via text message or email. Patients will be asked to verify their identity before getting results, SNHD said.
The email address used by the Health District for notifications is do-not-reply@snhd.org. Text messages will come from (702) 718-7075.
If someone tests positive for coronavirus, SNHD will tell them to self quarantine and log any symptoms through a secure app. Close contacts will also be notified to log in and track symptoms to see if they need to be tested by the SNHD.
SNHD said this type of contact tracing is critical to stopping the transmission of the virus.
“The Health District relies on complete and timely reporting from medical providers who order testing for COVID-19 to identify and track cases successfully,” said Community Health Division Director Dr. Michael Johnson. “We also rely on the cooperation of our community members to help identify people who may have been exposed, and they are integral to our success."
SNHD said their disease investigative staff went from four employees to 60 in six weeks in response to the need for contact tracing and case monitoring.
