LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District launched five new COVID-19 testing kiosks around the Las Vegas Valley.
The new kiosks offer free COVID-19 testing without an appointment, though appointments are available online. The kiosks offer a PCR test, a self-administered nasal swab. Results are generally available within 2-3 days, according to SNHD.
The kiosks are open Monday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032 (there will be no testing Friday, Aug. 27)
- Walnut Community Center, 3705 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89115
- Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center, 3200 Ferndale St., Las Vegas, NV 89121
- Cambridge Community Center, 3930 Cambridge St., LV NV 89119
- East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., LV NV 89101
