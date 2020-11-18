LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District launched a new campaign ahead of the holiday season, and issued recommendations to celebrate Thanksgiving safely.
SNHD is telling the public to "Mask Up. Back Up. Wash Up." The campaign urges southern Nevada residents to continue COVID-19 mitigation measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands frequently.
“This message isn’t new, but we know that these simple steps are some of the most effective actions everyone can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19,” SNHD acting chief health officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said.
SNHD recommends keeping Thanksgiving celebrations only with people who share the same household.
Those who plan to have guests outside of their household for Thanksgiving are encouraged to take additional steps to lower the risk of their gatherings:
- Ensure all guests wear masks with two layers or more that cover the nose, chin, and fits snugly against the side of the face.
- Limit the gathering to fewer than 10 people.
- Plan table arrangements so that people who live in different households are not seated together.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from people who do not live in the same household.
- Host the gathering outdoors, if the weather permits.
- Open windows if hosting an indoor gathering.
- If sharing food, have one person serve the food, and use single-use options, including plastic utensils.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Provide disposable paper towels in bathrooms for guests.
- Stay home if you are sick or have had contact with someone who is sick. Remember, some people who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic may still be able to spread COVID-19 or flu to others.
“We understand the toll this pandemic has taken, and everyone wants our community to return to normal,” said Dr. Leguen. “By wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance from others, and washing hands and frequently touched surfaces often, everyone will be doing their part to keep Southern Nevada safer and businesses open and operating in a healthier environment for their employees and patrons.”
