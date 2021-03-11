LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- State health officials announced Thursday it will allow the Southern Nevada Health District to expand vaccine eligibility to food service and hospital workers, effective immediately.
These groups are next up in the Frontline/Essential Workface "lane" of the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook. These workers include:
Restaurant and quick serve food operations, including dark kitchen and food prep centers, beverage service employees, carryout, and delivery food workers.
Workers in cafeterias used to feed workers or other congregate settings not already captured in an occupation group listed in the Playbook.
Frontline hospitality workers, including casino and resort employees who have prolonged/sustained customer interaction.
This group also included all employees of restricted and nonrestricted gaming licensees and all employees of vendors and lessees on property, regardless of furlough status.
Additionally, Nevada officials are working with the state Board of Pharmacy to open appointments at pharmacy locations to those 55+ with underlying health conditions, individuals with disabilities and individuals experiencing homelessness by next week.
MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
Workers in these categories can schedule appointments online at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution/. Proof of employment, like an employee badge or paystub, along with photo ID will be required for the appointment.
If appointments aren't available, SNHD recommends to check the calendar often for availability. Cancellations can result in open appointments throughout the day.
