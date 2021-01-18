LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More groups are now eligible to make appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Southern Nevada Health District.
Previously, only "Tier 1" employees and seniors 70 and older were eligible for vaccination appointments. Gov. Steve Sisolak recently announced that the state would get rid of the "tiered" approach and instead use eligibility "lanes" to allow for more groups to be vaccinated concurrently.
As of Jan. 18, the following groups are eligible for first COVID-19 vaccination appointments:
Health Care Workforce (previously Tier One) including personnel who work in:
- Hospitals
- Long term care (includes residents)
- Laboratories
- Diagnostic imaging
- Pharmacies
- Medical/dental services
- First responders (EMT/paramedics)
People 70 years old and over
Public Safety & Security
- NV Dept. of Corrections staff
- Law enforcement, public safety and national security
- State and local emergency operations managers/staff
Frontline Community Support
- Education (Pre-K & K-12) and childcare — public/private/charter school settings
- Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) frontline educators, staff and students
- Community support frontline staff (i.e. frontline workers who support food, shelter, court/legal and social services, and other necessities of life for needy groups and individuals)
- Continuity of Governance (state and local)
- Essential public transportation
- Remaining essential public health workforce
- Mortuary services
Registration is open for all groups except for education/NSHE. According to the SNHD website, registration for education/NSHE employees will open after Monday.
BOOK AN APPOINTMENT
Appointments through Southern Nevada Health District can be found online: https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.