LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fall brings flu season, and many may be thinking about getting a flu shot. But can you safely mix the flu vaccine with COVID-19 vaccines?
It is a question you may have and one FOX5 asked the Southern Nevada Health District. We specifically asked whether it’s safe to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.
"Yes, it is safe to get both vaccines at the same time. Or if you get one vaccine now and get the other vaccine later, that's perfectly fine as well,” said Dr. Cort Lohff. "Typically what will happen if you get multiple, or two or more vaccines, one will go in one arm and the other will go in the other arm."
FOX5 asked why he says mixing the vaccines is safe.
“There's no underlying reason why you would get any sort of serious side effects if you get both vaccines at the same time. The body sees these vaccines as different, so it just reacts to the individual vaccine, not to the combination of the vaccines," said Dr. Lohff.
The doctor said while they don’t anticipate long term side effects of using both vaccines, he said officials don’t know the long term side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.
The doctor said getting a COVID-19 and flu vaccine will not impact those who want to donate blood.
