LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District says it has expanded its COVID-19 helpline capacity.
The resource is now available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to help those seeking appointments and information. However, the helpline will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 for Presidents Day.
Those in need of help can call (702) 759-1900 or (702) 455-0696 for support to make or cancel appointments, SNHD said.
Anyone who made multiple appointments is urged to cancel their duplicate appointments. The option is available on SNHD's emails regarding the appointment, or people can call the helpline numbers or email covidvaccine-appointments@snhd.org for assistance.
