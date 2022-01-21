LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is now in the process of distributing Pfizer’s Paxlovid COVID-19 pill.
“The clinical trials have shown this particular drug is very effective in preventing hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Cort Lohff, chief medical officer for SNHD.
However, the health district’s current supply is tight. It only has enough medication to treat 120 people.
“Due to limited supplies, initially this treatment will be offered preferably to patients who arrive at the Health District’s testing site who are symptomatic, have a COVID-19 positive test, and are over the age of 65,” said the health district.
The health district’s main office to determine eligibility for the pill is located at 280 S. Decatur Boulevard. Those selected for treatment will take three pills a day, twice a day for five days.
The health district says people experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, such as trouble breathing, should not visit the main office for the pill, rather go to a hospital emergency room right away to be treated.
The health district says it will order additional courses of treatment when supplies become available.
