LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- State leaders are asking Nevadans to wear blue on Tuesday to show support for the state's healthcare workers, first responders and anyone else on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents can show support on April 7 by wearing something blue, according to a press release from Clark County, and use the hashtag #VegasGoesBlue. They also recommended hanging a poster or sign on a door or window or other ideas provided here or here for downloadable graphics.
With this, the county asked all residents stay home for Nevada and find ways to support at home.
Landmarks including the Las Vegas sign, Las Vegas City Hall and Arizona Street in downtown Boulder City will be turning blue in support.
Those supporting this effort include Clark County, the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City and Mesquite, Southern Nevada Health District, UMC, Nellis Air Force Base, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, The Valley Health System – Centennial Hills Hospital, Desert Springs Hospital, Henderson Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital, Summerlin Hospital, and Valley Hospital, Nevada Resort Association, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital, Sunrise Children’s Hospital and Boulder City Hospital.
This local effort coincides with the World Health Organization’s World Healthcare Day, which this year honors nurses and midwives.
Participate on social media
- Create and post a picture or video that shows you “Going Blue” to show your support for healthcare workers, first responders and everyone on the front lines of our fight against the coronavirus. (For example, wear something blue and record yourself giving healthcare workers a supportive shout-out and thank you.)
- Add a blue transparency/frame to your Social Media profile pictures.
- Change the background of our website/webpages to blue.
- Use hashtags #VegasGoesBlue plus any others you wish to include such as “VegasHeroes and #StayHomeForNevada, in your supportive posts.
Participate using something you already have at home
- Wear something blue.
- Pin a blue ribbon on your clothes.
- Make a poster to put on your front door or in a window to say thank you and that you support our folks on the front lines of this fight.
How your business can participate
- Ask employees to wear something blue.
- Change website and/or social media profiles with a frame or new graphic.
