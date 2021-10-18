LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Breakthrough COVID-19 deaths, the death of someone who is fully vaccinated, remain rare southern Nevada.
Out of more than 187 million Americans who have been fully vaccinated, there have been 7,178 deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 85% of those deaths have been in people 65 or older.
Breakthrough cases this year as reported by the Southern Nevada Health District showed cases with people who didn't need to be hospitalized. The data showed a major spike with the Delta variant back in mid-July. Breakthrough hospitalizations and breakthrough deaths are both extremely rare, with just a handful of cases at any given time.
20210930 Breakthrough Infections by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
Local health experts said the numbers prove; vaccination is your strongest defense against the virus.
Dr. Staci McHale, president of the Clark County Medical Society said we should expect to see more breakthrough cases as more of the population becomes vaccinated.
“A breakthrough case does not mean that a COVID vaccine has not worked… Those cases are often very mild cases; however, in some situations they can be more severe. Those severe cases tend to happen in those who have other medical conditions,” Dr. McHale said.
Age and pre-existing conditions are major factors. Even for those groups, the vaccines are highly effective, even against the more contagious Delta variant, which is now responsible for nearly all coronavirus infections in the United States.
“COVID-19 vaccination is not a magic bubble. It doesn’t keep you force- fielded away from a COVID-19 infection, but it does make that infection less severe. If you are exposed to COVID-19 and you’ve been vaccinated your immune system knows what to do. It fights off that infection quickly,” Dr. McHale said.
When there are large numbers of infections happening in the community, it spills over into vaccinated people. The best way to protect older adults and others with compromised immune systems is for everyone else to be vaccinated.
“We are going to continue to see breakthrough cases until we reach that herd immunity point which unfortunately in around 92 to 93 percent of the population... We are still a long way away from that,” Dr. McHale said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.