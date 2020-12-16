LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More hospitals around the Las Vegas Valley are receiving shipments of COVID-19 vaccines for front-line healthcare workers.
Southern Hills Hospital announced the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 16. Southern Hills spokesperson Cyndi Lundeberg said the hospital received enough doses to vaccinate about 200 people over the next three days.
"Our goal is to vaccinate everyone in the hospital (who wants to be vaccinated) in the next two and half weeks," Lundeberg said via email.
Vaccinations will begin around 12 p.m. Wednesday at the hospital before another shipment of vaccines is set to arrive Monday, Lundeberg said.
VA Southern Nevada will also start vaccinations Wednesday. University Medical Center was the first hospital to administer vaccinations on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.