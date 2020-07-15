LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Southern Hills Hospital announced that it is again restricting visitor access due to the surge of new COVID-19 cases throughout the valley.
"As a patient-centered hospital, Southern Hills Hospital always welcomes family and companions to visit patients. However, due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases, we have made the difficult decision to once again restrict visitors into our hospital," the hospital said in a statement.
As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Southern Hills Hospital says it is no longer allowing visitors.
According to a statement from the hospital, the following exceptions will be made:
- One (1) adult visitor, 18 years or older, per patient in Women’s Services inclusive of NICU babies
- One (1), adult visitor, 18 years or older, per patient who is at or approaching “end of life” status
- One (1), adult visitor, 18 years or older, per patient who is living with a mental disability
- One (1), adult visitor, 18 years or older, per patient who is elderly and has associated safety needs
- One (1), adult visitor, 18 years or older, per surgical patient
- One (1), adult visitor, 18 years or older, per emergency department patient
To help supplement visitor needs, the hospital says it will be encouraging the use of programs like FaceTime or Skype, or patients.
