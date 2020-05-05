LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- South Point Hotel and Casino will allow bettors to drive up and deposit money to bet on upcoming sporting events.
Starting May 6, South Point said they will allow sports betting through the South Point Sports app. Fans will be able to bet on upcoming sporting events like UFC 249 and NASCAR.
Sign-ups for new customers and deposits for existing customers have to be done in person. From 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., seven days a week, bettors can go to the South Point valet entrance to sign up or deposit funds.
BREAKING NEWS! Sports betting is BACK... quarantine style. Our drive through betting station is launching May 6!— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) May 4, 2020
Here's what you need to know 👉https://t.co/5GXJAVSpdB pic.twitter.com/9kHv0Rwzxu
South Point said the system allows bettors to complete the transaction from their cars, allowing for social distancing.
Those signing up must be 21 or older with a valid photo ID. The South Point Sports app is available on Apple, Google Play Store or southpointsports.com.
