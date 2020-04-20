LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The South Point Hotel and Casino has announced it will begin furloughing most of its staff on May 3 "for an indefinite period" as a result of the property's closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from the property, the South Point will maintain workers' health benefits through July 31. The company says it will cover health payroll insurance deductions through that time.
Once the property reopens, workers will be brought back based on demand, the statement said.
The South Point released the following statement on the furloughs:
The employees of South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa employees are extremely important to us and we have been doing everything we can to assist them during this difficult period. As a result, of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resort closure mandate through April 30, 2020 by Governor Sisolak, we have had to make a very difficult decision to furlough most of our employees for an indefinite period beginning on May 3, 2020.
