LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This weekend, Clark County School District families are gearing up for a first day of school in March, a first day back unlike any before.
"I'm feeling happy. Way happy,” said Nevaeh Inglehart, a first grader heading back to class this week.
About 40,000 parents chose to transition their kids into hybrid learning this week, including Erik Sarvela.
Sarvela said his kids Nevaeh and Adelyne Haren are looking forward to having a real classroom to go to this week, rather than just their makeshift one.
"We really have a mini classroom up in our loft at the house,” Sarvela said.
Adelyne will be learning in classroom for the first time this week.
Since starting school in August, the children’s CCSD classes have been conducted on a tablet, according to Adelyne. This includes Nevaeh's classes, who is in an autism special education class.
But this week the kindergartener and first grader are getting their second chance at a “first day of school.”
Sarvela is trusting that his kids will stay safe.
"Just seeing the joy on their face, on some of these kids that haven't had this, that wanna go back, I think it's great. I think, as long as everybody's safe,” he said.
Back-to-school coverage will continue through the week, so stay with FOX5 for all the updates you need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.