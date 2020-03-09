LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Some" staffers of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center were self-quarantined at home after a patient tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the hospital.
An exact number of those self-quarantining wasn't released.
"Out of an abundance of caution and after consultation with the Southern Nevada Health District, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System leadership has directed some staff members who attended to a patient who presumptively tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine at home," according to Charles Ramey, the chief of public affairs with the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.
"A list of these individuals was given to the Southern Nevada Health District, so they could contact each individual, assess their risk of exposure, and provide follow-on instructions," Ramey said.
The hospital has used infectious disease protocols to keep the patient in isolation since his arrival, according to the statement. The people who are self-quarantined may have had exposure to the patient before the test was done.
No staffers were showing symptoms of COVID-19, the statement said.
The Clark County resident at the VA hospital tested presumptive positive last week and was announced as the first Southern Nevada case of COVID-19. Presumptive positive means the findings have been confirmed by local officials, and further testing was to be done by the CDC.
The patient is a man in his 50s who recently traveled to Washington state and Texas, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. SNHD said the risk to the general public remains low in Clark County.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
