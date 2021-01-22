NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- They are called “site-shoppers.” People who make vaccine appointments at several sites but show up to the earliest appointment they have.
The city of North Las Vegas said it has seen a few instances of that at the Neighborhood Recreation Center where the city is administering vaccines.
“Someone may have registered at a different location. They were able to get an appointment before they were able to get an appointment with us, so they went to a different location instead and got the vaccine available sooner than we were able to get an appointment for them,” said city of Las Vegas spokesperson Patrick Walker.
If people with an appointment for the vaccine do not show up, the city begins making calls to people who have pre-registered for an appointment to see if they can come to the site before the day is over.
“We have sought out folks who are maybe next on the registration list, or if there are eligible people who might be volunteering or nearby in the neighborhood, we will find somebody to come in and get the shot, we do not want to throw it away,” said Walker.
This has led to some confusion about people thinking the recreation center was taking walk up appointments.
The city of North Las Vegas said no walk-up appointments are available and only residents of the city of North Las Vegas can use the site.
“You have to go to vaxnlv.com so you can pre-register and we can put you through the process,” said Walker.
As of Thursday night, the city was able to vaccinate approximately 1,800 people in the week since the site opened.
Friday was the last day the city would use the Neighborhood Recreation Center as it’s vaccination site.
In order to vaccinate more people the city is changing locations to a larger facility.
“The number of vaccines we give out will be dependent on what we get from the health district and the state. That being said, we’ll have the capacity to do roughly 1,100 vaccinations per day, which is almost three times what we are able to do right now at the current facility.”
People who registered for a vaccination through the city’s portal vaxnlv.com will receive an email confirmation with a specific date, time and the location of the new facility.
