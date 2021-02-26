LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federally qualified health centers in Nevada are now eligible to order vaccines as part of President Biden's community health centers COVID-19 vaccination program.
During a Friday press call with the state's COVID-19 task force, Karissa Loper from the Nevada State Immunization Program said that the program targets underserved communities that do have low accessibility to the vaccine.
"Earlier this week, we were notified that select qualified health centers in Nevada are now eligible to order vaccine as part of cohort two of this program," Loper said.
The federal Health Resources and Services Administration chose qualified health centers based on the clinics' ability to service people experiencing homelessness, migrant or seasonal agricultural workers, residents of public housing, those with limited English proficiency and people age 65 and older.
