FILE - This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federally qualified health centers in Nevada are now eligible to order vaccines as part of President Biden's community health centers COVID-19 vaccination program.

During a Friday press call with the state's COVID-19 task force, Karissa Loper from the Nevada State Immunization Program said that the program targets underserved communities that do have low accessibility to the vaccine. 

"Earlier this week, we were notified that select qualified health centers in Nevada are now eligible to order vaccine as part of cohort two of this program," Loper said.

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration chose qualified health centers based on the clinics' ability to service people experiencing homelessness, migrant or seasonal agricultural workers, residents of public housing, those with limited English proficiency and people age 65 and older. 

 

