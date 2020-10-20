LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Live entertainment is coming back to Las Vegas.
MGM Resorts announced Tuesday the return of seven shows at various properties beginning Nov. 6. On its website, MGM listed shows for Carrot Top, David Copperfield, Jabbawockeez, Brad Garret, The Australian Bee Gees Show, Fantasy and Thunder Down Under.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced changes to capacity limits at the end of September. The changes allow for venues with over 2,500 seats to operate with seating in groups of 250, with additional capacity allowed if approved by state and local health officials.
"After eight months, it’s time to bring entertainment back to the Entertainment Capital of the World," said George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts’ President of Entertainment and Sports. "While there is still a long road in our city’s recovery, the reintroduction of these shows is an important first step. November 6 is going to feel very special as we welcome back team members and guests and bring the curtains up for that first time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.