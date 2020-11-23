LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas magician Murray Sawchuck pledges a reappearing act this week as many Las Vegas shows paused production once again.
New capacity restrictions limit audience size to 50 people. David Copperfield, Carrot Top and Fantasy are among several MGM Resorts shows that will pause until at least December 17, in the hopes that capacity restrictions will be eased.
Absinthe, Tape Face, X Country are among shows that will continue. Venues like the The Laugh Factory and the Piazza Lounge at Tuscany will still continue to welcome performances.
"We are lucky. We have a very small cast. My overhead is very low," Sawchuck said. "Fifty people is a small group of people to turn a profit when you have a bigger overhead."
The comedic magician performs his show at The Laugh Factory, which has reduced capacity further from 80 to 50 people.
"I'm very conflicted. I'm very thrilled to be back on stage, but very sad that other friends are not on stage as well," he said.
Andrew Dice Clay is still set to perform at The Laugh Factory this week with the new restrictions.
For more information on shows and tickets, click here.
