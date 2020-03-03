HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Some Las Vegas Valley hospitals are stepping up precautions on their properties in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
For Southern Hills, Mountain View, Sunrise and Sunrise Children's hospitals, their spokesperson emphasized the efforts were precautionary, and that they've had no confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
In a communication from Sunrise Hospital, new hours and restrictions on the hospital properties were announced, effective 4 p.m. on March 3.
Visitor hours were listed as 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and now doors will be locked from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. with no re-entry. Signage has been put in place to alert visitors. New hours for Southern Hills and Mountain View were not immediately released.
Visitors, doctors and vendors will be screened at every entrance for signs of illness. Visitors will be asked if they were recently experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath. Employee entrances are only accessible with a badge.
According to Southern Hills Hospital spokesperson Cyndi Lundeberg, visitors and vendors will be given a pink sticker with their name and the date after they have been logged at the entrance with the room number they are visiting. Lundeberg also stressed these precautions aren't solely due to the coronavirus, but for the flu as well.
Additionally, no one under 16 will be allowed to visit with certain exceptions.
HCA, the parent company for Sunrise, Southern Hills and Mountain View said these precautions are to protect patients and the community.
