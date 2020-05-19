LAUGHLIN (FOX5) -- Gyms in Las Vegas can’t reopen yet so some people are making the drive to get a good sweat.
“They drive all the way down here, two hours, whatever it takes,” Mad Dog Fitness General Manger Buddy Evans said. “I’d say in a day, about 15-20 people drive from Las Vegas.”
Mad Dog Fitness in Bullhead City, Arizona reopened on May 13.
“Test everybody’s temperature to make sure it’s okay when they come in, they don’t have a fever,” Evans walked FOX5 through some of the gym’s changes. “We have waivers when you sign in.”
So far, Evans said social distancing hasn’t been an issue.
“Every other treadmill, every other machine is more than six feet apart,” he said. “At a gym, you’re never really close to anybody, violating their space in any way, not like Walmart, everybody on top of everybody.”
Tanning, showers and the sauna are still closed. Gym-goers are encouraged to clean up after themselves.
“If you don’t do that, I’m going to talk to you. If you don’t do that again, I’m going to make you leave,” Evans said. “Some just come every day because there’s nothing going on in Las Vegas. They mind as well come out here, see the river, workout, then go back home.”
Evans hopes Nevada loosens restrictions soon.
“I see the Laughlin side and it’s always packed, but it’s kind of like a ghost town,” he said.
Evans said he’s proof, you can do it safely.
“We’re a little bit more relaxed, but we are doing what we need to get by. We take the safety measures,” Evans said. “It’s just nice to get out and have a regular life again.”
There is no reason that gyms in Nevada cannot be opened, other than we have a vindictive tyrannical governor Sisolak. He is destroying people's lives and businesses.
