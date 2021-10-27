LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More companies are turning to gig apps to meet their staffing needs as the worker shortage continues to plague the economy and more Americans are seeking flexible schedules.
Word of mouth and social media is turning people to apps such as InstaWork, GigSmart and Bacon.
Retired military veteran Samuel Mitchell looked for other work options in the Las Vegas Valley after he said food delivery apps were not worth the gas expenses and pay.
"It was a struggle. The wear and tear on my car and gas wasn't adding up," he said. Mitchell said a friend recommended Bacon to him, and he has since found work through auto shows, mechanics and has seen postings for events, concerts and sporting events.
The job selections allow him to be able to pick the hours he works and have time to pick up kids from school.
"This is exactly what we are built for: help people work when they want to work," said Hunter Sebresos, founder and CEO of Bacon. The various experiences help workers try out different fields, gain experience and potentially references for a full-time job.
The gigs apps serve a unique purpose in a landscape where workers are hesitant to commit to return to the workforce for a combination of reasons including COVID-19 concerns, childcare issues or desire for flexible hours or better pay.
"Bacon can connect you to established businesses. They can use an app like ours to bring in talented people who would like to work for a single shift," he said.
Workers are paid after their shift is completed via direct deposit. A background check is required.
Some users said their results from various apps are mixed, with some having more success for job postings than others when they select job options.
Sebresos said the demand is so high, many gigs are snatched up quickly after being posted. Bacon hopes to add more businesses in the Las Vegas market to meet the demand. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.