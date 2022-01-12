LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Companies are once again closing in-person operations and pivoting to virtual business functions in light of sicknesses among workers and a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Las Vegas Valley.
The trend follows corporations nationwide that have halted office activities due to rising cases of the omicron variant.
From nonprofits, offices and service industries, different companies across the valley have posted notices for customers about the changes.
"We've closed our office. My manager in Tennessee and Kentucky recommended we close our office to further protect me and the seniors here," said Mary Criste, manager of Silver City Mobile Home Park, who advises residents to mask up when interacting with other neighbors.
For now, all business is being conducted via phone, email and virtual meetings.
Operating virtually helps keep businesses open. According to Capital Economics in Bloomberg.com, more than 5 million workers, or 3% of the nation's workforce, was sick from work last week. That number is expected to worsen in coming weeks.
For Southwest Specialties in Las Vegas, a sharp pivot to virtual operations became a necessity when most in-person office staff became sick. The timing helped as well, as most in-school learning has ceased across the Valley for a few days.
"Being able to go to virtual lets the business keep operating," said Patricia Farley. "My advice is to go virtual and get it over with. [Workers] stay home, get well, and get back to work quicker."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.