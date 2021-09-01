LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Businesses across the Las Vegas Valley are hoping to see the end of worker shortages after federal unemployment benefits finally expire Sept. 4.
Greek Chicken's management says they are still closed on Sundays due to the worker shortage; no-shows have been a consistent problem for new hires. But the general manager says he is finally down only two positions.
"I hope it gets better," said Ignacio Galvan.
Across Nevada, 127,211 people are unemployed, with most — 106,086 — in Clark County. Clark County has an unemployment rate of 9.4%, with the state at 7.7%.
Other states, a total of 26, have ended the federal extensions already. Economists have tracked the impact. According to researchers from the University of Toronto and University of Chicago, those states saw a bump, not a jump, in the unemployed lining up for jobs.
According to research from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a quarter of people surveyed said that COVID-19 concerns, childcare, family needs or lack of jobs in their sector will prevent them from quickly returning to work.
Other families have adapted to one less income, cutting back childcare or other family expenses.
Noon's Boba Cafe is also still looking for workers. Even if someone is hired after Sept. 4, the owner tells FOX5 it still takes time to train employees.
"Sometimes I am working 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at night," said Noon Ketsorn.
