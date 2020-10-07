LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada courts are granting certain evictions before the end of the state's moratorium, causing surprise and alarm for families forced out of their homes.
Nevada courts recognize several types of evictions: non-payment of rent, lease violation, nuisance, "no cause" and "at will" evictions.
The state's eviction moratorium only covers non-payment of rent and has allowed other types of evictions to resume.
Starting August 1, evictions have been allowed for lease violations.
The Sullivan family unknowingly fell into a situation that led to their eviction from their weekly motel. The family was forced out in the early hours of September 28 onto the sidewalk.
"[I was] watching my kids sitting on the side of the road on the steps, crying. They don't want to leave," Sullivan said. "I never want to see anybody go through what I had to."
The family fell two months behind on their rent, after Sullivan's unemployment debit card was hacked. He said the landlord requested his wife sign a payment plan.
When funds didn't arrive, the landlord would not accept partial payment, he said. The landlord took Sullivan to court, and a judge granted a lease violation eviction.
The entire family is now living in a relative's garage.
Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada warns about being cornered into signing payment plans that could be added to your lease.
"You need to understand the terms. If you're signing a repayment agreement, this is going to be held against you later on," attorney Christopher Storke said.
LACSN advises for tenants to make sure conversations with their landlords are in email or writing, in case their situation escalates to court.
If you have trouble making payment arrangements, make sure to apply for federal CARES Act funding. The CDC moratorium requires application for protection.
