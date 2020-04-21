LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials from the Southern Nevada Water Authority reassure that drinking water is not contaminated with COVID-19, and is safe to drink.
The authority, the city and Clark County’s wastewater treatment plants are all checking for traces of the virus in treated water.
When it comes to wastewater, Bronson Mack, spokesperson for the authority, said there are traces of the virus but it is destroyed before the wastewater is recycled.
“We have been pulling samples specifically for coronavirus. We've also been pulling samples specifically within Lake Mead as well as within our distribution systems,” Mack said, adding that those tests have come up clean.
“Where the COVID-19 signature does appear is after wastewater leaves a home and before it is treated. But again, it’s not active,” Mack said. “Once treated, there is no [sign] of the virus.”
Local agencies began testing wastewater a few weeks ago. Water authorities in Arizona and Washington state are also testing.
Research groups in the Netherlands, Australia, the U.S. and other countries have only recently started testing sewage and wastewater for traces of the virus. Researchers have said that testing wastewater can help monitor the spread of coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.