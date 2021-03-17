LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District says it is working on expanding clinic hours to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health district said hiring a contractor to operate the UNLV Stan Fulton COVID-19 testing site would "free up" personnel to assist with more vaccinations and potentially to staff a clinic with expanded hours.
"We are working on securing a contractor to take over operations at the Stan Fulton covid testing location, and this will free up additional personnel to support our expanded vaccine operations," said a health district representative on the call.
As of March 17, more than 476,000 first doses and more than 242,000 second doses have been administered in Clark County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.