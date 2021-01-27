LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District provided an update about its efforts to vaccinate residents in Clark County.
So far, the health district has vaccinated 107,000 people in Clark County.
“Right now our allocations are very limited. We are receiving about 22,000-23,000 doses a week,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.
The health district is now using a new appointment and registration system for people to receive their second dose.
Currently, a lot of Southern Nevadans are waiting for the second appointment calendar to open on the health district’s website.
Going forward, people will be able to book a second appointment when they get their first shot. The district said the new system integrates the appointment and registration process.
People do not have to complete the registration paperwork on-site anymore and the health district said that will speed up the process.
Those who received their first dose of the vaccine at either Cashman Center, Western High School or at the Health District location on Decatur Blvd. will get their second shot at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
“Anyone else who got the first dose at any of our partners, they are scheduled or will be scheduled to get their second dose at those locations. It’s important to clarify that,” said Leguen.
