UPDATE (Tuesday, March 24, 5 p.m.): The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday evening announced the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada is 249.
The health district also announced two more people have died from the virus in Clark County, bringing the total to six deaths since March 15.
The health district said the previous four deaths recorded were all patients who had underlying health issues.
UPDATE (Tuesday, March 24, 3 p.m.): The identities of four people the Southern Nevada Health District said died from the 2019 novel coronavirus were identified on Tuesday by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
While the cause and manner of the deaths are not investigated by the coroner's office, the department records the information and is able to release the identities after next of kin has been notified.
The four are:
Daniel Scully, 69, who died on March 15. Scully was the first recorded COVID-19 death in Southern Nevada. He died at Mountain View Hospital, according to the coroner.
Alinda Addison, 68, died on March 19 at North Vista Hospital.
Maria Rangel, 71, died on March 21 at Desert Springs Hospital.
Jesus Garcia, 66, died on March 22 at Henderson Hospital.
UPDATE (Tuesday, March 24, 7:30 a.m.): The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Nevada Health Response reported 278 known positive coronavirus cases in the state Tuesday morning. The state said more than 4,500 tests have been performed in the state.
ORIGINAL REPORT (Monday, March 23): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the total in Clark County to four.
The individuals included a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s. All four COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada were in patients with underlying medical conditions, officials said.
SNHD reported 212 positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County as of Monday afternoon. Of those cases, 44 people were reported to be hospitalized. About 45% of the current cases were people between the ages of 25 and 49.
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Nevada Health Response reported 245 known cases statewide as of Monday at 5 p.m.
The state reports more than 4,000 administered tests. Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 died in Clark County as of Monday afternoon.
This story will be updated through the week as information becomes available. Check back for updates.
The numbers being provided are almost useless as shown in this article...so on Sunday the number in Clark County infected was 151 and by Monday they had dropped to 126, and this is an increase? how so? and 4000 people who the pretest indicated a more physical exam? so all told the percentage here is 6% test positive and 93.8% are negative and these are people tested showing signs. Based on the state population numbers the infection rate based on the 3.14 million here is .000078. The Death rate based off 4 is .0000012.
I can see why we shut everything down and people are losing their minds.
