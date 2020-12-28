LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new strain of COVID-19 in Northern Nevada is on the radar of health officials across the state of Nevada.
Dr. Cort Lohff the Chief Medical Officer from the Southern Nevada Health District is among the officials waiting for the results of studies on the virus mutation found in the northern part of the state. He says he needs more information before drawing any conclusions.
“It is really too early to tell. In terms of what that finding is and the impacts on Nevada," said Lohff.
Viruses are capable of small mutations as they replicate. This allows for many opportunities for small changes in a virus to occur over time, scientists say.
“Most of these mutations will be non-consequential in terms of whether on not the vaccine is going to be effective or not,” Lohff said.
Mutations of COVID-19 are no exception with mounting numbers of mutations across the world, with a notable new strain of the virus being found in the United Kingdom.
As for the virus here in the Silver State, Lohff says he is not particularly concerned.
“At this time, it doesn’t seem to be anything of consequence," he said. “We expect that the vaccine will be as effective against that strain as it is against the other strains that have been circulating.”
All this is in conjunction with the end of the holiday season with the approach of the New Year.
The health district has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving. Officials say it can take up to two weeks for an infected person to show symptoms.
As New Year celebrations approach -- potentially with large crowds -- health officials expect increased COVID-19 cases as a result of Christmas and holiday gatherings.
The district is discouraging people from gathering in large crowds.
“Even when you are outdoors and gathering with people not a part of your household, we encourage people to wear a mask and try to maintain social distancing if they can,” Lohff said.
