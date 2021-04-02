LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans 16 and older can start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the Southern Nevada Health District starting this weekend.
Eligibility for Nevadans 16 and older opens Monday, April 5. Appointments will be available Saturday, April 3 on the SNHD website.
“This has been a tremendous undertaking, and it is due to the hard work of our staff and partners and the support of the public that we are ready to begin vaccinating all who are eligible,” SNHD District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said in a statement.
SNHD warned that appointments may fill up quickly as eligibility expands. SNHD said appointments will continue to be made available and everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get it.
Cashman Center and Las Vegas Convention Center are open for vaccine appointments Tuesday through Saturday.
As of April 1, there have been a total of 964,189 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Clark County, SNHD said. SNHD said 633,254 COVID-19 vaccines have been initiated and 353,330 doses have been completed.
HOMEBOUND VACCINATIONS
SNHD also announced it would offer vaccinations for people who are homebound, such as those needing medical equipment to leave their home or people who are bedridden.
Homebound people can make an appointment by calling 702-455-0696 or emailing homeboundvaccine@clarkcountynv.gov to schedule. Homebound people will receive the Janssen vaccine, also known as Johnson & Johnson.
