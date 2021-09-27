LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District will begin offering COVID-19 booster doses for eligible people starting Sept. 28.
Last week, the CDC recommended booster shots be made available for high risk individuals, or those more susceptible to contracting COVID-19, and those who work in compromising settings with a high volume of exposure.
Now, SNHD is offering Pfizer vaccine boosters to help better protect against the coronavirus. Those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are not currently available.
Currently, appointments are unavailable through SNHD due to system updates, but walk-ins are welcome, the health district said.
ELIGIBILITY
Eligible parties must have received the two-dose series of Pfizer vaccine "at least six months ago," SNHD said.
- people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings,
- people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions,
- people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks, and
- people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
As well as booster vaccines, an additional dose for immunocompromised people has been recommended. Those doses (Pfizer and Moderna) are currently available and appointments can be booked online. (Select "additional dose" when booking).
