LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District said it will make some services unavailable and others by appointment only under Gov. Steve Sisolak's latest directive.
The changes will last three weeks, or until December 16, the length of the "pause" announced by Sisolak on Sunday.
Here are the changes, per SNHD:
CLINICAL SERVICES
Clinical services will continue to be available to clients by appointment only, including Family Planning Services, the Sexual Health Clinic, and the Southern Nevada Community Health Center. Clients are also encouraged to use telemedicine services during this time. Clinic information and appointments are available on the Clinics webpage or by calling (702) 759-1700.
Immunization Clinic services will be available at 280 S. Decatur Blvd., East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis Blvd., Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., and Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Ln. by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (702) 759-0850.
VITAL RECORDS
Birth and death certificates can be ordered online. In person pick-up is not available. Visit the Vital Records webpage for more information.
FOOD HANDLER SAFETY TRAINING CARDS
Food Handler Safety Training Card services are not available. For updated information, visit the Food Handler Safety Training Card webpage.
ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH
Walk-in environmental health services are unavailable but will remain available via telephone and online. Subdivision Plan Review and Solid Waste Management plan review will be available in-person on Tuesdays, between 9 a.m. and noon.
