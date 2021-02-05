LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District plans to add 500 appointments per day next week at the Las Vegas Convention Center COVID-19 vaccine second dose clinic.
Officials have said they plan to work up from administering about 1,400 doses on Tuesday and Wednesday, to administering 3,000 doses per day.
The health district also announced on Friday that the Convention Center vaccination site will be open on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
The SNHD added that its call center will be open an additional day this weekend. People who cannot access the computer can call 702-759-1900 on Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for assistance making an appointment.
On Thursday, the district started allowing walk ins for patients who received the Moderna vaccine at a district-operated site Jan. 4-9. Appointments for the vaccine second dose are available on the health district's website.
