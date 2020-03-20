LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District announced a second COVID-19 death in a Clark County resident, with a total number of cases at 126 as of Friday evening.
The individual who died was a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions, SNHD said.
At a press conference Friday afternoon, the department had previously reported 74 cases.
"As of March 19, the Southern Nevada Health District reports 74 confirmed cases in Clark County and unfortunately, we’re reporting a second death in Clark County -- a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions," said Dr. Mike Johnson, the organization's director of community health.
Additional details weren't immediately available.
"As we see more cases in our community we can't emphasize enough following guidelines that public health and Governor Sisolak," said Dr. Johnson. "The Health District also received word from FEMA about the swab pads and this has been placed on indefinite hold. This is very disappointing news for us as we continue to work with our federal partners to obtain these resources that are greatly needed for Southern Nevadans and all Nevadans"
HOTLINE AVAILABLE: (702) 759-INFO (4636) is a Southern Nevada Health District hotline for the public in Southern Nevada to help answer questions.
