LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday is reporting two additional cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in Clark County.

According to a news release, both patients tested positive for COVID-19 and required hospitalizations but have been discharged and are recovering.

The Health District did not provide additional in regards to the children.

MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to learn more about it and its impact on children, the release notes.

According to the Health District, while there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus the causes COVID-19 or contact with someone who did.

The Health District reported the first confirmed case of MIS-C associated with COVID-19 in a child on June 12.

The Heath District notes that symptoms can include fever, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and fatigue. Not all children will have the same symptoms.

If symptoms in a child develop, parents should contact a health care provider immediately. Parents should seek emergency care right away if their child is having trouble breathing or experiencing severe chest or stomach pain.