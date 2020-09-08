LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eight children in Clark County have been hospitalized for a rare syndrome associated with COVID-19 that affects children.
The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday announced eight total cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). At this time, each patient has been discharged from the hospital.
The cases occurred with children under age 14. The health district reported the first case of MIS-C in Clark County in June, and two additional cases in July.
The disease is known to cause inflammation of different body parts, which can include the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. Symptoms can include fever, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and fatigue.
Not all children will have the same symptoms. Treatment can include supportive care and various medications to treat inflammation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is studying MIS-C. There is no known cause for the disease.
Many children with MIS-C have tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who had the virus.
