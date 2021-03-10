Virus Outbreak-Catholics-Vaccines

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine in North Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to the Southern Nevada Heath District, nearly 600,000 vaccines have been administered in Clark County as of Wednesday.

The health district said 578,420 doses have been administered. Below is the breakdown of the manufacturers and how many have been completed:

 MANUFACTURERINITIATEDCOMPLETED 
 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 3,253 3,253
 MODERNA 151,695 78,661
 PFIZER-BIONTECH 223,460 121,351

The amount of total doses discarded has been minimal in comparison. SNHD notes in their reports that doses can be discarded during training purposes, expiration or contamination. As of March 10, 355 doses have been discarded.

The county's report also includes a zip code map of where vaccinations have happened, seen below: 

3/10 zip map

Clark County is Nevada's most populous county, accounting for about 2.3 million people. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.